Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stewart Information Services worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,407.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $581.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $44.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

