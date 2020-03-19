Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,998 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 669.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

