Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 309 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 121,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NYSE:CRM opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87. The company has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,330 shares of company stock worth $68,365,259. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.