Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,306 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.