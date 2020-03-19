Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,128 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YELP opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

