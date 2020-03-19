Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,558.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

