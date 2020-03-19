Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Heritage Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBK opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

