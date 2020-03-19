Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 851 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MBB stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

