Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,825 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,625,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,547,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 111,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 574,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,046,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXS opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

