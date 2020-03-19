MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Raised by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MKC stock opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

