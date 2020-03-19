Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AVID opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $260.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avid Technology by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Avid Technology by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.