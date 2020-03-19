Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Purchases $479,464.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 239,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $479,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matador Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 50,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 16,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $144,150.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 25,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00.

MTDR stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.