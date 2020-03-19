Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,190 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $88,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $167.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.10.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

