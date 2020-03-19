Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 117,115 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 117,115 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $80,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

