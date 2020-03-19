Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 52,866 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.34% of Stericycle worth $77,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Stericycle by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 881,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 723,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 77,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

