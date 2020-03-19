Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $85.75 Million Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,554 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of Spotify worth $85,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Spotify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Spotify by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,424,000 after purchasing an additional 716,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spotify by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $121.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

