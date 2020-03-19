Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $73.25 Million Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wendys were worth $73,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendys in the third quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 48.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Wendys by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

WEN stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

