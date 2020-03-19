Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $70.05 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.76% of US Foods worth $70,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

NYSE:USFD opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

