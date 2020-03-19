Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $68.05 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,923 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Westrock were worth $68,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westrock by 716.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 1,610,187 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $19,163,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $13,608,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $12,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.