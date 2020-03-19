Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $66.67 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 178,493 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Keysight Technologies worth $66,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

