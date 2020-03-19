Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $71,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. KBC Group NV boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 113,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $205.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.18 and a 12 month high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.