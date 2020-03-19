Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 42,330 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.80% of Pool worth $68,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 212,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $187.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.80. Pool Co. has a one year low of $156.01 and a one year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

