Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 169.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $77,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

