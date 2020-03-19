Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells $4,454,896.32 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,406,071.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MASI stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $187.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Masimo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

