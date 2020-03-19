Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Masco traded as low as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 22859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Masco by 1,372.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 955,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Masco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 862,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Masco by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 790,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

