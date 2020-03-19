MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX opened at $305.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average is $360.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.98 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.71.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

