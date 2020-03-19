Mark R. Jones Sells 714 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $68,544.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE COR opened at $105.14 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $123.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

