Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Unum Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

