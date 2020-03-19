Mariner LLC Trims Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after buying an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 359,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

