Mariner LLC Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 62.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 311.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

