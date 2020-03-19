Mariner LLC Sells 8,769 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,996,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $38,193,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $24,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after buying an additional 677,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 533,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

