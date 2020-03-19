Mariner LLC Sells 696 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,330,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,849,000 after acquiring an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,206,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 795,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

