Mariner LLC Sells 390 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in INTL Fcstone were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $29.20 on Thursday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $625.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,737 shares of company stock worth $87,963. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

INTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.