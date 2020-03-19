Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Mariner LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after buying an additional 594,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 249,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,918,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,118,000 after acquiring an additional 196,750 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.