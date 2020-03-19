Mariner LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 22.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,295,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 over the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reduced their price target on Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.