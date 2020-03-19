Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVXV stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

