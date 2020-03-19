Mariner LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

