Mariner LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

