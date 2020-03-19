Mariner LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

