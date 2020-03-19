Mariner LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE:NRK opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.