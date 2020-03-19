Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

