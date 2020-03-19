Mariner LLC Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

