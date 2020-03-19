Mariner LLC Buys 4,453 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in PPL by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

PPL opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. PPL Corp has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

