Mariner LLC Buys 11,605 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

ARCC stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.