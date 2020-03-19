Mariner LLC Buys 10,141 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 297,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 217,679 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBC. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

