Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

SON opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

