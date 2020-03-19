Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 14,670 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $341,784,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $320,756,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $319,827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $316,567,000.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of PEAK opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

