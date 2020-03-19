Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 12,055 BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,055 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BHP Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $30.95 on Thursday. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

