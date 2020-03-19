Mariner LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of CGNX opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

