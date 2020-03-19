Margaret Dillon Purchases 2,000 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GWRE opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -321.28 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.